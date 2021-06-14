The original six Final Fantasy games are being remastered for PC and mobile devices

Square Enix will soon be giving fans the opportunity to explore through the first six Fantasy Fantasy titles on PC and mobile platforms with glossier looking visuals. These original games are arriving in a compilation called Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection and there is the option to purchase each game individually. Many of the games in collection have made their way to other platforms, but as IGN notes, this is the first time that they have been compiled together.

Personally, we like that Square is offering fans the opportunity to explore the origins of the series right ahead of the release of Final Fantasy XVI, but there is one detail that we're perplexed by. The Final Fantasy series is pretty much synonymous with the PlayStation platform, so its strange that it is skipping it completely in favour of just PC and mobile.

What are your thoughts on this newly-revealed collection?