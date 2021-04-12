Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Shantae

The original Shantae is landing on Switch on April 22

Players will be able to chose between the Game Boy Color and enhanced Game Boy Advance modes.

The Shantae series can be tracked way back to 2002, the original game was released to Game Boy Color. If you fancy a bit of nostalgia, developer and publisher Way Forward has got you covered.

Earlier the company announced: "The original Shantae is (almost) back! Experience Shantae's original GBC adventure in all its hair-whipping, belly-dancing, shape-shifting glory when it lands in the Nintendo Switch eShop on April 22!"

The Switch version will even include the standard Game Boy Color mode and enhanced Game Boy Advance modes both for players to choose as they please.

Check the announcement trailer below.

