The original Rayman returns in HD according to its creator Michel Ancel

Rayman creator Michel Ancel has confirmed that the original game will be released in HD in an interview with Retro Gamer. Ubisoft seems to have big plans for the anniversary of one of its most famous games and what was for many years the face of Ubisoft.

Although there has been no official announcement from Ubisoft yet, its creator has said the following: "I don't remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that just to make it a bit less frustrating".

There we have it, another of the worst-kept secrets in the world of video games will arrive at some point. Will it be part of that Rayman 30th anniversary leak or will it be at another time?

Ubisoft's situation is not the best at the moment, with cancelled games, delays in other projects, layoffs and, in general, an uncomfortable working environment in the face of all these decisions. We hope that Rayman's return will help improve the atmosphere in the company and the opinion of gamers.

Are you looking forward to the HD version of Rayman?