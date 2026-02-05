Gamereactor

news
Hollow Knight

The original Hollow Knight gets the Switch 2 treatment, free for owners of the Switch game

It'll look better on the more powerful system.

HQ

One of the most beloved indie darlings of all times, Hollow Knight, will look and play better on a Nintendo Switch 2 near you starting today. As part of the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation, Team Cherry has announced the adaptation of the classic that preceded last year's Silksong.

The game will appear on the Nintendo eShop during today, and those who have the Switch original can download an update patch for free, same as it happened last year.

Are you replaying Hollow Knight with better visuals?

HQ
Hollow Knight

