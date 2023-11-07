The original Final Fantasy creator has started a new project

HQ

Quite unceremoniously, the father of Final Fantasy - Hironobu Sakaguchi - reveals via X that he has visited the Ise Jingu shrine in Japan and that he has started a new project. His latest game was Fantasian from 2021, which is currently available only for Apple formats.

Sakaguchi has expressed an interest to release the game to more formats in the future, but if he would refer to this as a "new project" remains to be seen. It could of course be a sequel or possibly a brand new franchise as well. Another wishful guess is something related to Blue Dragon or Lost Odyssey, which is something that people have requested for over 15 years.

What would you like to see Hironobu Sakaguchi do next?