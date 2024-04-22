The original cast of Blair Witch have demanded "meaningful consultation" on future projects

HQ

Following the announcement that Blumhouse is looking to reboot Blair Witch, the original cast from the 1999 film have released a public letter to Lionsgate. In the letter, cast members Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael Williams, have demanded "meaningful consultation" on any future Blair Witch projects that use their name or likeness.

In a post on social media, Leonard noted that nobody from Lionsgate has contacted him or his co-stars regarding the reboot. "At this point, it's 25 years of disrespect from the folks who've pocketed the lion's share (pun intended) of the profits from OUR work, and that feels both icky and classless," Leonard wrote.

This follows after the actors sued Artisan Entertainment for using their names and likeness in the 2000 sequel Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.

Thanks, Variety.