The original Aston Martin Vanquish designer perfects his design 25 years after

HQ

Ian Callum is the legendary designer, that has given us the Jaguar F-Type and the C-X75, but 25 years ago he gave us the original Aston Martin Vanquish, a design that today is considered iconic. Callum himself isn't satisfied, or finished, with that particular shape, and has now perfected it.

His own design studio, Ian Callum Designs, has, through Motor1, unveiled a redesign, or rather a refinement, of the original car in a special one-off, which is simply called "Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Callum".

"There were things about the [original] that frustrated me... the window surround was made up of bits of Jaguar parts off XK, like rubber extrusions. And they come to the end, and they're just butt-fitted, and oh, it's horrible. And it was not what I wanted... I wanted a second crack at it. It was the one car I could genuinely say, 'It's entirely me.' There was no team involved. On the exterior, there was nobody else involved, so I could legitimately say, 'This is my car, and I want to redo it. And it's very seldom you can legitimately say, 'This is entirely mine," he says.

You can see the redesign below.