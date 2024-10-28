The Oregon Trail is the next to receive the adaptation treatment

HQ

We're in the golden age of video games being turned into movies and series. Every publisher seems to have at least one project in development that involves taking a beloved game and turning it into a big screen or small screen adaptation. For the rest of 2024 alone we can look forward to a second season of the League of Legends series Arcane as well as a third Sonic the Hedgehog film. Needless to say, gamers are eating well.

It turns out they will continue to eat well down the line too as now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Apple will be looking to turn an iconic and notoriously hard game into a movie. It's the Oregon Trail that is receiving this treatment, with the timeless classic set to be stewarded by Will Speck and Josh Gordon as director and producer, while script treatment is handed off to Judas and the Black Messiah's The Lucas Bros. and Max Reisman.

As the Oregon Trail was created in the early 70s it is unclear if the original creators will be involved, but it is mentioned that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will help produce the film as part of their Ampersand production company, meaning this adaptation will be a reunion for the team behind Lyle, Lyle Crocodile of all films.

It's unclear when we'll see more about this Oregon Trail adaptation but with Apple being attached we can likely expect the film to eventually land on Apple TV+.