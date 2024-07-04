The Operator's launch date has been confirmed

Developer Bureau 81 has announced the exact release date for its upcoming narrative-adventure title The Operator. Originally confirmed to be launching this July, we now know the firm date too.

It'll be July 22 when fans can check out The Operator on PC. The title is regarded as a "conspiracy-fueled experience inspired by X-Files" and it sees players taking on the role of an employee in the FDA organisation that is tasked with hunting down cyber criminals. The aim here is to catch the biggest fish of them all, the notorious and most-wanted criminal, HAL.

To do this, you'll have to use video and photo analysers, citizen and vehicle databases, chemscan system, Notepad, and all on a fully functional computer console. With lots of puzzles and mysteries to solve, you'll have to crack the case to find missing people, unearth murders, and stop cyber attacks, all in the effort of catching HAL.

Will you be checking out The Operator when it makes its arrival on July 22?