The Operator was originally only playable through computer terminal

Next week, fans of narrative and mystery games can hop on their PCs to check out Bureau 81's The Operator, a puzzle title that is about being the 'guy in the chair', a supportive soul tasked with helping field agents solve complex problems.

With launch planned for July 22, we recently caught up with Bureau 81's founder and The Operator creator Bastien Giafferi, where in an interview he revealed that the game was initially only playable via computer terminal, but that the decision was made to turn this into a more immersive niche mechanic to supplement the OS that was specifically made for the game to be played on.

"To me, it was one of the pillars of the game is immersion, and if you are supposed to be on the computer, it would be weird not to have those, you know, the calculator app, you know, all this kind of stuff. At the beginning, I wanted all the game to be playable only with the terminal. So if you want to, you know, open the files and everything, you can just work with the terminal. It's not mandatory. It's not going to unlock too many things more for you. It's really just there for the sake of immersion and completeness, basically."

You can see the full interview below to hear about the inspiration for The Operator, Giafferi's favourite part of the game, and more.