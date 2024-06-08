The Operator demo is available now

At the Future Games Show, Bureau 81 announced that their upcoming mystery puzzler The Operator would be getting a demo which is available to download right now.

The Operator puts you in the role of - you guessed it - an operator for the FDI. Using face recognition technology, camera footage, and more you'll assist the field agents in solving mysterious cases and finding the truth of the crimes behind them.

There's also the cyber criminal known as HAL to deal with. If you encounter them at any point, you've got to report them to your supervisor immediately. But, if you're suspicious of the FDI, you might want to listen to what HAL has to say.