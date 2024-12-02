The only joke that wasn't allowed into Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed

HQ

According to Ryan Reynolds, they were given very free rein to make Deadpool & Wolverine the film the creators wanted, without any real interference from Disney. But there was one line that Disney was very hesitant about and that didn't make it into the film.

Reynolds has previously said the following in an interview: "There was a note about this one line, and I'll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, 'I'm in for a penny, I'm in for a pound. And if you take it out, I'd love it. If you don't, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.' So, come on. At that point you go, 'Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?' Look, the answer is of course I'm going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later."

So, what was the line with the joke that didn't make it into the film? Well, this has now been revealed in the now accessible original script for the film and the line is as follows: "FUCK! What we can't even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat."

Instead, it was another beloved Disney character who got the boot when the joke was replaced. Levy said the following in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "I will say that it was replaced with an equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool's ass and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, 'Ryan, that's your replacement line in response to, 'Can we clean it up?' That's Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge."

