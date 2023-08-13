The Onion Knight wants to be in the Jon Snow Game of Thrones spinoff

HQ

It's unclear if HBO is still going ahead with the proposed Jon Snow Game of Thrones spinoff series, as we have heard very little about the project since its announcement. But, when the announcement was made that Kit Harrington was looking to continue the adventures of the Lord Commander of the Night Watch after the events of the main series, another Game of Thrones star threw his hat in the ring in a bid to join the show.

Speaking with Den of Geek before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Liam Cunningham, who is soon to star in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, revealed that he reached out to Harrington in the hope to once again reprise his role as Ser Davos Seaworth (aka the Onion Knight) in the spinoff show, but that Harrington never responded to him.

"I did send [Kit] a text saying, 'Better Call Davos. I haven't heard anything back."

Picking up after this, Cunningham added, "You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

Do you think a Snow sequel is a good idea and would you like to see Ser Davos make an appearance in it?