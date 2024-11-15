The Onion buys Alex Jones' InfoWars to make it a parody site

HQ

Alex Jones' InfoWars was recently bought by The Onion at auction. The site and brand were sold by court order following Jones being ordered to pay $1.4 billion to the families of the victims killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax, and that the victims were staged actors.

Jones was also ordered to liquidate his personal assets in order to pay for the money he owed. The Onion buying InfoWars might sound like a satirical bit, but it has been confirmed by Jones, the publication, and its owner. The Onion's purchase of InfoWars was even backed by families of Sandy Hook victims, and the owner of The Onion sees it as a great opportunity for comedy.

The Onion will rebrand InfoWars - which was first established in 1999 - as a parody site, making fun of people like Alex Jones. The site will also have an exclusive advertising deal with Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group.

Jones won't go quietly into the night, as you can expect. He has bills to pay, after all, but he'll have to find a new platform to rant and rave on soon.