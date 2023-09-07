The ongoing Hollywood strike looks set to be an expensive affair for Warner Bros.

HQ

Despite the fact that Barbie has become a huge success and Warner Bros.' biggest film ever, the ongoing strike in Hollywood is still costing the company a lot of money. According to its own estimate, the studio expects to lose between three and five hundred million in pure revenue, which obviously burns a lot in the wallet. This is according to a report from Variety where spokespeople from Warner Bros. now hope that the two parties can reach a solution as soon as possible, but also assume that it will continue for the rest of the year, unfortunately.

None of the other companies have so far commented on their estimated losses, and instead some mischievous, high-ranking individuals have wished for the work stoppage to last so long that the strikers will be forced to leave their houses, and simply have no choice but to dance to the tune of the film companies.

How long do you think the strike will last?