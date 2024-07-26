The OnePlus Pad Go brings a fresh new look to the tablet game

HQ

Last year, OnePlus released their first tablet, to widespread critical acclaim. The company is now bringing out a newer version of its tablet line-up with the OnePlus Pad Go, a cheaper alternative to most competitors on the market.

The OnePlus Pad Go is anything but cheap when it comes to its features, though, and you can tell immediately from the sleek, two-tone design that this is a quality product. But, that doesn't mean it's a perfect one.

