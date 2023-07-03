The One Ring has been found in Magic: The Gathering

HQ

Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings crossover promised one card to rule them all when it was first announced. Like the ultimate golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, the One Ring was the card everyone was searching for, but now it seems it has been found.

The first photo of the card in real life was posted by Joe Munns on Twitter, and Dave & Adam's confirmed that the card had indeed been found. Considering there was a bounty of over a million dollars on the card, we can imagine it's going to fetch a high price.





Since the card has been located, booster packs for The Lord of the Rings Magic: The Gathering crossover have been dropping in price, now that the ultimate prize is no longer up for grabs. It seems that the event has made more than enough money so far, though, considering the rabid search for the One Ring.