The one miracle that can save Sweden in World Cup 2026 after latest defeat against Kosovo

Sweden's national team continued to dig their own grave on Monday: they needed a win against Kosovo to stay alive at World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but fell once again to the Eastern Europe country, despite their 60-place difference in FIFA rankings (Sweden is 32, Kosovo is 91).

Sweden still sits at the bottom of Group B, with only one point, earned in a 2-2 draw against Slovenia in September. Meanwhile, Slovenia drawed 0-0 against group leader Switzerland, leaving group B this way:

Group B



Switzerland: 10 points, +9 GD

Kosovo: 7 points, -1 GD

Slovenia: 3 points. -3 GD

Sweden: 1 point, -5 GD



Only Switzerland or Kosovo can get the top place and get direct qualification for World Cup, with the runner-up goint to play-offs; third and four are eliminated. This leaves Blågult, team of some of the best (or more expensive) strikers in Premier League, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, out of World Cup unless they win their upcoming and final two group stage games in November, and hope that Kosovo loses both their games.

With only one point, they can only hope to being runner-up in the group and reach play-offs. But even if they manage to win all games, and Kosovo loses both their games, they would tie with Kosovo... but would still need to improve their goal difference (currently -5 for Sweden, -1 for Kosovo).

Nations League qualifying spots, the miracle that Sweden counts on

Sweden's only hope, as found out by Sweden Herald, is to get a play-off spot by taking one of the four spots available to the four best-ranked group winners from the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League that finish outside the top two of their World Cup qualifying group by next November.

Sweden is currently tenth in that list, but it sounds very likely that other countries in that list like Norway, England, France, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, and possibly Germany after their 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland on Monday, will finish among the top two on their groups. That would open the room for Wales, Romania and Sweden to get a play-off spot for World Cup even if they finish outside of top 2 on their group.