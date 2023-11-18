The Omen prequel First Omen gets a confirmed release date

HQ

20th Century has revealed that First Omen, its upcoming prequel to the horror classic The Omen, will release on 5th April 2024.

The film has reportedly been in the works since 2016, and it was confirmed that filming had been completed earlier this year. First Omen will star Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), Sônia Braga (Sex and the City, Aquarius), and Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter, The Office).

The last film in The Omen series to release was a remake of the original film in 2006. The film received negative reviews, but went on to gross $120 million worldwide.

As well as the film's release date, a new first look image was revealed which you can view below: