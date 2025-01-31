The Old Guard 2 will land on Netflix in July

As part of its blow out news round recently that shone a spotlight on its 2025 plans, Netflix has revealed the exact premiere date for the sequel to The Old Guard. The action flick will again star Charlize Theron in the leading role of a captain of a team of mercenaries who just happen to be immortal and incredibly old. The sequel is simply known as The Old Guard 2, and it'll feature the majority of the original cast, except now also with Uma Thurman and Henry Golding among the list.

The Old Guard 2 will have a similar setup to the original. Netflix talks a little about the plot, adding: "Andy [Theron's character] and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence."

A small additional teaser from director Victoria Mahoney states: "My mandate every time we went out the door to scout was; I do not want to visit any locations, routinely seen as an audience member in a number of my favorite films. I relentlessly pushed toward the unexpected."

With this in mind, we can expect to watch The Old Guard 2 on July 2, when it debuts on Netflix.