Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The old Ghostbusters gang pose together in new Frozen Empire photos

The photos have appeared on the latest edition of Empire magazine.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

March is just around the corner, meaning that it's almost time for the seriously frosty sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife to hit theatres. With the film's release looming, Empire has featured it two alternate covers for the latest edition of its print magazine. The covers include faces both old and new, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz all featured and suited up in the iconic Ghostbusters uniform.

You can read the synopsis for the film below:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started - the iconic New York City firehouse - to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Related texts



Loading next content