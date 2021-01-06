LIVE

The official website for Super Nintendo World is now live

The website allows you to take a virtual tour of the theme park.

With less than a month until its opening, a new website has surfaced for Super Nintendo World, which allows fans to take a virtual tour of the park. Here fans can learn more details about the Yoshi's Adventure and the Mario Kart rides, as well as the shops and challenges that are available.

Something that caught our eye was the merchandise and food that will be sold within the park, as little has been revealed on this previously. Visitors can purchase a Power Up Band to complete virtual challenges within the park and these are themed after iconic characters such as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and more. There will also be a Toad House in the park known as Kinopio's Cafe that will serve up plenty of tasty Mario-themed treats. Looking at the menu, we're personally itching to try the ? Block Tiramisu.

You can visit the brand new website here.

