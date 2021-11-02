The official trailer for Morbius has been released

HQ

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the official trailer for its upcoming antihero action movie Morbius. With Jared Leto playing the titular vampiric character, the movie will bring Michael Morbius to the big screen, and will depict how he got his powers and grew to understand them.

You can watch the trailer below to see Leto's Morbius in action, but it will leave you questioning exactly which Spider-Man universe it exists in.

Not only does the trailer include nods to Tobey Maguire's Spidey (via graffiti most prominently), but it also has references to Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's version of the web-slinger.

In terms of the Holland version of the character, this has the most references, including the appearance of Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, A.K.A. the Vulture, who seemingly has quite a prominent role in the movie. As for Garfield, Oscorp Tower is shown, and while this iconic landmark does also appear in Sam Raimi's depiction, it does tie Morbius to Garfield's character as well.

With Morbius set to release in cinemas on January 21, 2022, it won't be too long until a lot of the questions revolving around which Spidey Morbius could be connected are answered. Likewise, we can probably look forward to having a few more answers when Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in December, which will seemingly serve as the way the Spider-verses will all mash together.