The official title for Avatar 2 has been revealed

With the sequel to the blockbuster epic Avatar set to land in cinemas later this year, Disney has been finally revealing more information about the project as it gears up for release. The latest batch of information comes from CinemaCon, where it has recently been revealed that the movie will be known as Avatar: The Way of Water, and that fans can look forward to seeing more from the movie when a trailer is shown during screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in cinemas from next week. As Deadline reports, the trailer will also go online a week later.

Avatar: The Way of Water will see the science-fiction universe explore the ocean. It's said that Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have children at this point, and that it will aim to capitalise on the striking visuals that the series first coined in 2009. There are also new creatures, many water-based, and in a bit of a turn from the collected effort of the Na'Vi versus humans in the original, this sequel will see the Pandoran race battling against one another.

As for when the movie is set to open, Avatar: The Way of Water will land in cinemas in the UK and Europe on December 16 this year.