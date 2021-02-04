The official synopsis for The Suicide Squad has been released

You're watching Advertisements

Providing that Covid-19 doesn't push it back, The Suicide Squad is currently looking to be one of the most exciting film releases of the year. This standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021, and its story, of course, sees many infamous baddies from the DC Universe band together. The film is getting pretty close to release, and Warner Bros. has kept building the excitement by releasing its official synopsis.

The synopsis for the upcoming film reads: "Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

Has this new teaser for the film got you pumped for its release?

Thanks, Comic Book.