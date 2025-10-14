The official PlayStation Gear shop confirms it will be closing in December

HQ

For those who wanted to buy cool clothes or other products with designs based on their favourite console and games, PlayStation Gear and Xbox Gear Shop offered just that, with plenty of official options.

But in August, the latter closed for a major restructuring and revamp, and when you visit the site today, you are greeted with the message "The Xbox Gear Shop Will be Back Soon", without any further explanation of what that means.

Now Push Square reports that PlayStation Gear is going the same way, and perhaps even further, because when you visit the site, you are now faced with the message:

"Thanks for visiting PlayStation Gear Store. This site will be closing December 31st. Our Customer Service team will still be here and happy to help regarding your order. All sales are final."

We don't know if there is any connection, but there is currently a sale on for anyone who wants to find a bargain on PlayStation-related items. What will happen when the store closes is still unknown, but there is a risk that this is the last chance to buy official merchandise directly from Sony.

Will you miss the PlayStation Gear store?