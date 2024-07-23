The official name of the Spawn film will be King Spawn

HQ

Blumhouse's long planned film adaptation based on Todd McFarlane's anti-hero Spawn has finally had its official title revealed, namely King Spawn.

This was revealed by Jason Blum himself earlier today via a post on X which also suggests that the script is now fully written. Thus, it seems that the project has finally got some wind in its sails.

How much King Spawn will borrow from the comic book of the same name remains to be seen, but the series that launched the other year has a synopsis that reads as follows:

"When one of the vilest creatures ever imprisoned in Hell is released back onto Earth, Spawn follows the clues right into a trap set just for him. But why does Kincaid want Spawn to ascend the throne of Hell, and what of the prophecy of the King Spawn?"

At any rate, we're excited and will be following the progress of the project, now let's hope it turns out well in the end too.

Are you interested in the new Spawn film?