Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Game of Thrones

The official Game of Thrones cookbook arrives in May

It contains 80 recipes and a foreword written by George R.R. Martin.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've been longing for an opportunity to dine like Targaryen royalty, one of the noble Starks, or like a rich Lannister, then we have the perfect book for you. Because Penguin Random House will be publishing The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook next year.

The book features 80 recipes based on the works by George R.R. Martin, including Dothraki Blood Pie, Crown Roast of Boar's Ribs, Dornish Creamcakes, Redwyne Roasted Grapes, Seaweed Ship's Biscuits, Barley Griddle Cakes, Winter Town Wassail, and more. Each of the recipes are said to feature woodcut illustrations, and are arranged by region, meaning you can choose to dine like you live in the Riverlands, in Braavos, or on The Wall, if you fancy yourself as a member of the Night's Watch.

The book even features a foreword written by G.R.R. Martin, and comes with a hardcover. It'll be priced at $35 and will launch on May 7, 2024.

Game of Thrones

Related texts



Loading next content