The Office's Rainn Wilson is changing his name to draw awareness to climate change

The man who brought to life the truly iconic Dwight K. Schrute in The Office (US), Rainn Wilson, has announced via social media that he is changing his name to help draw awareness to climate change and the melting polar ice caps.

In a video posted to social media, Wilson states that "as a cheap little stunt to help save Planet Earth, I've changed my name on Twitter, Instagram, and even on my fancy writing paper...because I'm an Arctic risk name changer, which is going to be a game changer."

As for what Wilson will now be known as, he is going under the namesake of "Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson".

This is a move by Wilson where he is encouraging other celebrities to do something similar and to change their names as well to further help aid in awareness for this massive issue that the planet is currently facing.