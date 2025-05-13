The Office spinoff The Paper will premiere this September

We've known for some time that there have been plans to expand the world of The Office with another series. No, we're not talking about another regional effort like we saw last year with The Office Australia, but rather a complete and official spinoff that introduces a mostly new cast and takes the mockumentary formula into a new workplace in a different part of the United States.

This show is called The Paper, and we'll actually be seeing it sooner rather than later. We say this as Peacock has now taken to social media to affirm that the spinoff will be premiering sometime in September, but the big catch is that there is no word on the regional premiere date for the series in places without access to the Peacock streaming service, like the UK.

In the past, with the Ted series, for example, we have seen the show arrive on Sky/Now services a little after it originally debuted on Peacock in the US, meaning it wouldn't be out of the question for a similar set up to happen here. Then again, Poker Face's return happened in-line on Peacock and on other services, with that also being a Peacock production, meaning there is a chance that The Paper debuts simultaneously around much of the world.

Otherwise, The Paper will be headlined by Domhnall Gleeson, but will be bolstered with an extended cast that even includes Oscar Nunez, who appeared as Oscar Martinez in The Office for its full nine season run.

Expect an official trailer for the series to arrive soon, on top of the firm premiere date.