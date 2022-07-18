The Office is getting the Lego treatment

HQ

During the last couple of years, Lego has released plenty of sets based on popular TV series like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Queer Eye and the absolutely stunning creating based on Seinfeld. And guess what, now it's time for another franchise to get this treatment.

It is the absolutely brilliant American version of The Office (let's not fight about whether it's better than the British one - they're both so good), which can already be pre-ordered with a planned release on October 1. If you are a fan, you can find plenty of lovely details like Pam's painting of the actual Dunder Mifflin building, a pot of chili from Kevin and a stapler in gelatin - all made out by a total of 1164 Lego bricks.

Check out this wonderful set below. Sure looks like a must have for fans, doesn't it?