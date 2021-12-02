The Office brilliantly recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

HQ

Animal Crossing: New Horizons got two major updates last month, one that was free and Happy Home Paradise which is a paid-DLC. The latter made it possible to build way more detailed homes, and as usual, if you give gamers the tools - magic will happen.

While we've already seen plenty of really brilliant takes on popular movies, TV series and what not, the Reddit user atlanta_clause really raised the bar by interpreting the office from the paper company Dunder Mifflin, immortalised in The Office. It's immaculate in detail and if you know the series well, you can find plenty of lovely Easter-eggs as well (we love the green Jello on Dwight's desk!).

Check out the result below. Have you created something cool in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and what?