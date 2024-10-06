The Office Australia's leading star: "Ricky Gervais has approved a female lead... just in case anyone is angry"

HQ

While The Office Australia is a standalone project, like The Office US, it has been heavily based on and inspired by the original British version - and even the American adaptation that came before it. So, while there are similar characters and archetypes being featured in this new version, the actual individuals are very different.

One of the biggest talking points for the show is that Felicity Ward is taking over and serving as the office manager, a role that was played by The Office creator Ricky Gervais (AKA the timeless David Brent) and then Steve Carrell (Michael Scott) in the US version afterwards. With this show featuring a female lead, Ward has spoken up about the role and how a The Office veteran has already given it his blessing.

At a Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London earlier this week (thanks, Variety), Ward stated: "Ricky Gervais has approved a female lead, he's very excited about a female lead — just in case anyone is angry."

Ward also talked a little about how she prepared to take on the role of the office manager Hannah Howard, adding: "I did zero preparation, because I read the script and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is every annoying part of my personality.' I've been preparing for this my whole life."

The Office Australia is set to debut on Prime Video from October 18 for those in the UK and down under.