The Odyssey shoots past the $600 million mark, earning Nolan his best second weekend ever

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After Oppenheimer inched so close to the $1 billion mark at the box office, it looks like Nolan's follow up in The Odyssey will fly past that milestone, as on its second weekend the film has already crossed $600 million earned worldwide.

As per BoxOfficeMojo, The Odyssey now sits at a grand total of $639 million worldwide. In the US, it only saw a drop of 29%, which is incredibly low and makes this the best second weekend for Nolan at the box office ever, surpassing Oppenheimer's second weekend by a large margin. Right now, estimates have The Odyssey earning $1.3 billion at the box office by the time it has wrapped up its run.

Despite some criticisms of certain casting choices, The Odyssey has largely been praised by fans and critics for its scale and cinematic feel. With it being intended for IMAX screens, a lot of moviegoers understand that they need to see this on the biggest screen possible, and have been flocking to the cinema to do so.

Elsewhere at the box office, we see Obsession reach a new milestone as it becomes the 6th highest-grossing horror movie ever with $458 million earned, and Toy Story 5 continues to be the family friendly favourite in cinemas, earning over $1 billion worldwide.