The Odyssey sets a new worldwide opening record for Christopher Nolan at the box office

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Christopher Nolan only seems to keep rising, as his retelling of Homer's Odyssey has become his biggest box office opening around the world. The Odyssey, which was met with rave reviews from critics before drawing in packed-out cinemas across the globe, might not have had a name like Batman attached to it, but the star-studded cast and Nolan's drawing power has been made clear via the latest weekend figures.

The Odyssey opened to $264 million at the global box office. In the US alone, it made $124 million, making it the third-biggest opening of 2026 so far, as well as Nolan's second-best opening in the territory. The Odyssey also scored the third-biggest opening for an R-rated movie of all-time, and in the US was only surpassed by Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, according to Variety.

With a production budget of around $250 million, The Odyssey still has a bit of a ways to go before it charges into the green, but it doesn't seem it'll struggle to make those extra hundreds of millions of dollars. The incredible word-of-mouth of the film is already passing through social media, and according to data gathered from people who saw the film in the US, around half of all ticket buyers were in the 18-34 age range, indicating a bright future for cinemas if more people can draw like Nolan.