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There are a few still active directors where their name alone is enough to warrant interest and anticipation. James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, the list goes on. These are filmmakers who have produced countless iconic and astounding pieces of cinema, so much so that each time their name adorns a movie poster, there's reason to be excited to some degree. Christopher Nolan is perhaps the latest addition to this illustrious collection, even if his filmography can be a bit uneven despite the rose-coloured glasses many see through when looking at the British director.

There's no denying Nolan went through a period of being almost one-of-one when it came to directing movies. The era of The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar is perhaps the finest five-movie run any director has ever offered. But since that period he has followed up with Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer, three wonderful movies in many respects but also not quite of the calibre of what came before. So the big question is where does The Odyssey fit into this equation?

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Without question, The Odyssey is Nolan's best film in recent memory. This is a gripping, far-reaching, behemoth of a movie that takes the viewer on their own almost three-hour odyssey as they follow Matt Damon's Odysseus as he returns back home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. It's a sprawling journey where Nolan shows immense bravery and storytelling skills to be able to condense a Homeric epic into a sub-180 minute-long adventure that actually stands out as better paced and more entertaining to follow than many of his recent works, Oppenheimer being the best and closest comparison point.

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Unlike Oppenheimer, which effectively reaches its crescendo at the end of the second act and then proceeds to follow up with a further hour of intense and often fatiguing drama, The Odyssey is one long exponential ride to a thrilling and explosive conclusion. In typical Nolan fashion, the last hour of the film will have you gripping your seat as the director steadily ramps up the tension, teasing and probing away with an increasingly unsettling soundtrack and narrative twists where you won't want to look away. The result is a fulfilling and breathless ending where you will be entranced by the chaos and drama, witnessing characters you've grown to love and hate reach the end of their tales.

It's not without its faults however, as Nolan's movies can often fall into the trap where they almost look to prove they're smarter than you are, dishing out narrative in a way that's convoluted by design to leave the viewer a tad confused and uncomfortable. The Odyssey mirrors this trait by telling a story in a twisting and highly non-linear fashion, leaving you to often wonder how the timeline connects the various elements. In this sense, it's very Tenet or Interstellar-like, but fortunately more so of the latter thanks to featuring an ending with a great and pleasing conclusion.

Nolan is also a director who takes great pride in creating movies that are as authentic as they possibly can be, and we see this to great success in The Odyssey, as physical effects and prop work stands out. The reliance on physical elements and fewer digital effects makes each scene feel more authentic and hard-hitting, something the cast reflect in equal measure with strong and memorable performances across the board, even if there are highlights and lowlights. Without question, Damon thrives as the leading character, but Anne Hathaway delivers a staggering performance as Penelope and Robert Pattinson stands out as the nefarious Antinous too. Tom Holland often gets overshadowed by the performing heavy-hitters surrounding him, Jon Bernthal delivers a version of Menelaus that resembles Jon Bernthal, and some of the other cast members get a bit lost in the sauce, if you will, including Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Zendaya, even Charlize Theron. Granted, this is only natural when you bring together so many major names and offer many only minor roles and limited screen time.

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Otherwise, the costume design is wonderful, and while a lot was said about this movie ahead of its premiere in regards to its 'woke' nature, all of it is utter nonsense, as what Nolan has presented is a fantastic adaptation of one of the most iconic literary works of all-time.

Still, is The Odyssey perhaps a bit too long? There are moments where I would agree it takes too many liberties and almost drags its heels, but there are also other times where the duration and the ability to steadily generate a rolling wave of tension work to incredible effect. Whether it's the bloodbath on Lamos or Circe's manipulations, there are great tense moments that come and go, not least the fantastic conclusion and how the last act all comes together for a cohesive and remarkable ending that leaves a lasting impression.

But the ultimate point is The Odyssey is a movie where Nolan continues to prove his sheer brilliance at filmmaking. I haven't even mentioned the camera work and how the cinematography alone blows the viewer away with endless striking and eye-catching set-pieces. But let me also quickly note Nolan is known for doing this in prior films and he certainly doesn't drop the ball in this movie.

Is The Odyssey my favourite Nolan movie or even in the top three in my books? That's difficult to say and may just squeeze in on the bottom step of the podium, but the thing to take note is while this movie isn't Nolan's finest, we are still talking about an immensely well put together whole where you will feel like every penny put forward towards a movie ticket has been worthwhile. Nolan knows how to make sprawling and remarkable epics, and this is another fine example of that talent. We've been treated to a few wonderful movies in 2026 already, and yet, were it not for Project Hail Mary, I might go as far as to say The Odyssey is the best of them all so far. Seriously, don't miss the chance to watch this movie in cinemas or you will regret it.