Live benchmarking an RTX 3080!
The Oculus Quest 2 unveiled during Facebook Connect

As expected, the new all-in-one VR headset from Oculus was shown off during the Facebook event.

Last Sony had announcements to make, but it wasn't the only platform holder to make some moves, with Facebook-owned Oculus announcing a new headset, the Quest 2, which will be priced at £299, making it a very affordable entry point into the world of VR.

Facebook also detailed VR experiences based on Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell, along with upcoming Messenger integration, a new fitness centre, improvements to the controllers, and more, all of which was announced during last night's Facebook Connect.

Yet it was the Quest 2 that took centre stage, with Facebook confirming a release date of October 13 for its new all-in-one VR headset and platform, and pre-orders are now open.

In terms of the internal specs, it's as expected with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip stacked with 6GB of RAM. The display boasts 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye making it the highest resolution headset from Oculus to date, with more than 50% the pixels offered by its predecessor. What's more, the display is capable of supporting a 90 Hz refresh rate.

A few additional titles were also discussed, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, and Rez Infinite. Link compatibility was also highlighted; players will be able to connect to a VR-ready PC and boost headset performance accordingly, as well as access any games on that platform that wouldn't normally work on a Quest.

Interestingly, Oculus confirmed that it was going to ditch PC-only hardware and will phase out sales of the Rift S next year. With the Quest able to link to PC now via the Link, the PC base will remain in place, but it sounds like the company is pushing for a unified platform, which makes sense all things considered.

