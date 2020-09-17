The Oculus Quest 2 unveiled during Facebook Connect

You're watching Advertisements

Last Sony had announcements to make, but it wasn't the only platform holder to make some moves, with Facebook-owned Oculus announcing a new headset, the Quest 2, which will be priced at £299, making it a very affordable entry point into the world of VR.

Facebook also detailed VR experiences based on Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell, along with upcoming Messenger integration, a new fitness centre, improvements to the controllers, and more, all of which was announced during last night's Facebook Connect.

Yet it was the Quest 2 that took centre stage, with Facebook confirming a release date of October 13 for its new all-in-one VR headset and platform, and pre-orders are now open.

In terms of the internal specs, it's as expected with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip stacked with 6GB of RAM. The display boasts 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye making it the highest resolution headset from Oculus to date, with more than 50% the pixels offered by its predecessor. What's more, the display is capable of supporting a 90 Hz refresh rate.

A few additional titles were also discussed, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, and Rez Infinite. Link compatibility was also highlighted; players will be able to connect to a VR-ready PC and boost headset performance accordingly, as well as access any games on that platform that wouldn't normally work on a Quest.

Interestingly, Oculus confirmed that it was going to ditch PC-only hardware and will phase out sales of the Rift S next year. With the Quest able to link to PC now via the Link, the PC base will remain in place, but it sounds like the company is pushing for a unified platform, which makes sense all things considered.