The Octopath Traveler studio announces new game

Octopath Traveler became a huge hit when it launched back in 2018, and the fans have waited for a sequel since then. Tonight, the team had a new game to announce with the same kind of look, which seems to be something of a spiritual follow-up, called Project Triangle Strategy. It won't launch until next year, but we won't have to wait until then to actually play it, as a demo is launching as some point today (Thursday).

The adventure tells the story of three nations fighting in the Salt Iron War, and the consequences that follows from this. Your task is to gather a group of heroes and participate in battles reminding us of Final Fantasy Tactics. By making choices, the story will adapt to your playing.

Considering how good Octopath Traveler was, officially colour us interested.