The Octopath Traveler series has sold over 7 million copies

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Square Enix has found immense success with its HD-2D games, especially that of the Octopath Traveler series, which has just been revealed to have surpassed as many as seven million sold copies in its lifetime.

In total, these sales cover both physical and digital editions of the Octopath Traveler games, and while we haven't been given exact sales figures, you'd have to assume that the majority of the sales come from Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II, as the prequel known as Octopath Traveler 0 only launched at the end of 2025.

To mark this news, a special illustration has been shared as well, which you can see below. Congrats, Octopath!