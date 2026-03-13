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Octopath Traveler

The Octopath Traveler series has sold over 7 million copies

With this including both physical and digital copies.

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Square Enix has found immense success with its HD-2D games, especially that of the Octopath Traveler series, which has just been revealed to have surpassed as many as seven million sold copies in its lifetime.

In total, these sales cover both physical and digital editions of the Octopath Traveler games, and while we haven't been given exact sales figures, you'd have to assume that the majority of the sales come from Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II, as the prequel known as Octopath Traveler 0 only launched at the end of 2025.

To mark this news, a special illustration has been shared as well, which you can see below. Congrats, Octopath!

Octopath Traveler

Related texts

0
Octopath Traveler (PC)Score

Octopath Traveler (PC)
REVIEW. Written by A. R. Teschner

"All its little careful details, beautiful visuals, and charming character moments are great ingredients that together make this feel like digital comfort food."

0
Octopath TravelerScore

Octopath Traveler
REVIEW. Written by Juan A. Fonseca

"There are some elements on display here that, at times, made us think that the baton had truly been passed on by the genre greats."



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