The October update released for Xbox

As this month is nearing it's end, Microsoft has now rolled out the October update for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It has a couple of cool features, although nothing ground-breaking.

Most importantly, we get the 4K resolution for the dashboard, which is something we know many people have asked for. Previously, the dashboard was rendered in 1080p and upscaled to 4K, but now it's all native 4K which makes details sharper and text easier to read.

Another new addition is night settings for the Xbox. With this, you can dim the light from the controller and console, and also set this to a schedule (even sunrise and sunset settings if you want to) so you won't have to manually adjust it each night. For Xbox Series S/X, there's also a blue light filter which makes your display easier on the eyes in dark rooms. This can also be included in your night schedule if you want to.

Finally, a Quick Settings menu has been added to the Xbox Guide so you can change accessibility settings on the fly without ever having to leave your game.