The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 remains the most popular graphics card with Steam users

While it's all very exciting when Nvidia or AMD release a new generation of graphics cards and we can see the FPS go up in our favourite games, few people actually go out and get an upgrade as soon as they can.

Another month has come around, and after taking part in Valve's hardware survey, I decided to take a look to see if any major changes had taken place. Nothing had moved, really, which is still quite interesting, as it shows people aren't flocking to upgrade their PCs.

4.94% of users are still making the most of their GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which might not sound like a lot, but considering how many GPU options there are, it makes it the most popular choice on Steam.

It seems that more and more people aren't able to go for the high-end graphics cards anymore, as the price point continues to get pushed higher and higher for something like a 4090 or 5080. In the top 10 graphics cards used by those who took part in the survey, only three GPUs from the 40 series can be found, and they are the 4060, 4060 Laptop GPU, and 4060 Ti.

The largest number of users (35.42%) are still making the most of a card with 8GB of VRAM. Considering the 30-series of GPUs is nearly 5 years old at this point, this might be surprising to know, but even with all the flash of new generation GPUs, it seems they can't quite tempt the majority of Steam users just yet.