The 'nuzlocke' mod comes to Palworld

When you've been playing Pokémon for so long, you quickly recognise that the difficulty curve of Game Freak's titles is a very low bar. Everyone can beat the Pokémon story, but players have been replaying the titles for years by adding special rules to their game to make it more challenging, the most well-known of which is the game with 'nuzlocke'.

For those of you who don't know, 'nuzlocke' is a style of Pokémon gameplay where if your pocket monster is weakened in a battle, it disappears from your game forever (you must either free it or keep it forever in a box on your PC). In this way, each encounter has a much greater component of tension and challenge, and it is the same feeling that players now want to achieve in Palworld.

The 'Nuzlocke Death' mod is now available in Nexus Mods, which means that when a Pal is defeated or weakened in your game, they will automatically be deleted from the game. If you want to accept the ultimate challenge for you and your Pals, you can download it here.