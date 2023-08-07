The Nun sequel is said to be horribly violent

HQ

The Conjuring universe continues to expand and the time has come for the sequel to The Nun to scare the hell out of moviegoers around the world. The movie became the most successful in the franchise to date when it was released in 2018, grossing over $365 million at the box office, so a sequel is perhaps not surprising.

In the movie, we will once again follow in the footsteps of Sister Irene who is trying to forget the trauma of her confrontation with the demon Valak. Unfortunately, the demon is on her heels and ready to once again make Irene's life a living hell. The trailer that premiered earlier looked exceptionally promising and in an interview with SFX the director promised a much more violent experience than before. He said:

"I think that this does get darker. Even audiences have said this, when we screened it. It is definitely more violent than what they expected from a Conjuring movie,"

"It's always a delicate balance. It's definitely scary, it's 100% delivered on that. Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this,"

What are your expectations for The Nun 2 and what did you think of the first movie?