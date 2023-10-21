Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Nun II

The Nun II is getting a digital release next week

It's arriving less than two months after its theatrical release.

HQ

Horror fans will be able to watch The Nun II from the comfort of their home just in time for Halloween. The film is being released on digital storefronts next week (27th October), which is not even two months after its theatrical release (8th September).

The Nun II picks up where the first film left off, and the evil has now spread to 50s France where a priest is murdered under mysterious circumstances. Something that sends Sister Irene on a collision course with the demon Valak once again.

Will you be checking this one out this Halloween?

