The Nun II is getting a digital release next week

Horror fans will be able to watch The Nun II from the comfort of their home just in time for Halloween. The film is being released on digital storefronts next week (27th October), which is not even two months after its theatrical release (8th September).

The Nun II picks up where the first film left off, and the evil has now spread to 50s France where a priest is murdered under mysterious circumstances. Something that sends Sister Irene on a collision course with the demon Valak once again.

