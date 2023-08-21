The Nun actress is angry with Warner Bros, has not received the money she was promised

HQ

The greedheads at Warner Bros have once again come under fire after new allegations of non-payment for work have surfaced. This time it's Bonnie Aarons, the lady who played the creepy nun in the Conjuring universe and who was contractually promised a bonus based on the film's (The Nun) box office and merchandise sales.

According to Aarons' contract with the studio, a bonus of $175,000 was to be paid, money she had never seen. This is despite the fact that The Nun went like a train in the darkness of the theater and enriched Warner Bros to the tune of almost four billion dollars. Because when it came time for the money to be paid out, Warner chose to cover up the figures, at least that's what Aaron claims in the complaint made against the studio.

What did you think of The Nun, and are you looking forward to the sequel?