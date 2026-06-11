"The numbers were great," Trump says as US prices rise at their fastest rate in three years

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As the US Iran war causes prices to rise at their fastest rate in years, president Donald Trump has been quoted as saying that he loves the inflation. However, Trump remains confident that once the war is finished, prices will drop back down once more.

"I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation," Trump said at the White House in a press briefing (via the BBC). His comments come as this week marks the third month in a row the US Consumer Price Index has risen, as households are beginning to feel the strain of inflation caused by the war.

Inflation remains massively under the 9.1% we saw in mid-2022 under Joe Biden's presidency, but as voters saw Trump as the president to stop wars and fix the economy, him continuing a war to tank the economy doesn't exactly sit right with a lot of Americans.

Following an end to the ceasefire that has held since April, both the US and Iran have been resuming missile fire against one another. The war does not seem closer to ending, despite Trump's promises of prices falling as soon as it does.