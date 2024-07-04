The number of co-op games have doubled on Steam in the past five years

HQ

If you feel as though there are more cooperative games than ever these days, you're probably right. The folks over at VG Insights (thanks, VGC) have published a report that reveals that 2023 saw a record number of co-op games published on Steam, so many in fact that there were over twice as many last year than there were in 2018.

The report states that 799 co-op games debuted on Steam in 2023, which is more than double the 383 that dropped in 2018, five years ago. The report also shows a steady rise, with a general gradual increase in the number of co-op games on a daily basis, with the main anomaly being between 2019 and 2020, when it jumped from 388 co-op games to 647. The pandemic and Covid guidelines are likely the main attributing factor here.

Granted, it should be said that the number of co-op games in general is still quite small, as the report adds that less than 6% of total games on Steam within 2021, 2022, and 2023 were co-op titles. That being said, around 36% of all games sold on Steam last year were cooperative, showing that while co-op only occupies a small segment of Steam's portfolio, it's one of its most profitable areas. This figure has already jumped up to 46% in 2024, likely due to the massive success of games like Palworld and Helldivers 2.