The Nosferatu popcorn bucket has been revealed

We've seen plenty of viral popcorn buckets this year. Since Dune: Part Two, it has seemed like these collectible cinema accessories have become more and more popular. Some have gone for tongue-in-cheek designs, while others have just sold themselves on interesting and cool appearances.

Nosferatu's popcorn bucket certainly falls into the latter category. The bucket is shaped like a sarcophagus, with you being able to open it up to reveal a portion of popcorn inside. It seems like a useful receptacle to have even after you've had your fill of popcorn. Make sure to clean it beforehand, of course.

In recent times, we've also seen the outlandish popcorn bucket for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, which is in the shape of a massive hammer.

