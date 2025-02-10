The Northern League of Legends Championship will have an in-person Winter Finals LAN

HQ

The Northern League of Legends Championship, which is the European Regional League (the division below the League of Legends EMEA Championship) for the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, will be looking to host an in-person and live final for its Winter Split.

This has been recently confirmed, noting that in early March, on the 1st and 2nd respectively, action will flock to the city of Nottingham to take over a portion of the Nottingham Trent University to feature the Lower Bracket Finals on the first day and then the Grand Final on the second day.

The tournament will offer a prize pool of €10,000, but the big and exciting reward will be the direct qualification to EMEA Masters Winter for the victor. This will see the best teams from each of the ERLs in attendance battling it out for more cash prizes and also a bigger and more eye-catching trophy.

As per the NLC Winter Finals event, both days will host action between 9:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT local time, and tickets are available to grab today.