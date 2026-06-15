The Nordics are getting X60 Pro Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum from Dreame

HQ

Dreame Technology has announced the launch of their new Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum across the Nordics. It combines an advanced AI navigation, an ultra-thin design, powerful suction, and automated maintenance features designed to deliver a better cleaning coverage throughout the home.

The X60 Pro Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum introduces Dreame's new Dual UltraExtend Arm technology, with an extendable side brush and a mop system. The idea is to reach deeper into corners, along baseboards and under furniture. This is combined with an AI-enhanced OmniSight obstacle avoidance system, proactive dirt detection and advanced obstacle-crossing capabilities. It is designed to clean more effectively in challenging household environments.

Different systems designed to work together

Dual UltraExtend Arm technology combines SideReach Vacuuming and MopExtend RoboSwing functionality. The side brush can extend up to 12 cm to sweep dust from wall junctions, furniture recesses, and narrow corners. Meanwhile, the mop extension system can extend up to 18 cm diagonally, enabling improved edge cleaning around furniture, baseboards, and low-clearance areas. The robot vacuum uses a dual-level swing arm structure that adjusts angles and extension distance based on surrounding furniture and room layout. The idea is to help improve cleaning coverage in difficult-to-reach areas.

Dreame's upgraded AI-Enhanced OmniSight System has dual 120° wide-angle AI cameras, lateral 3D structured light, and LED-assisted navigation. The system is designed to identify and avoid more than 320 object types, including cables, cards, transparent plastic bags, and small household obstacles. Using binocular vision and real-time route planning, the robot vacuum is able to respond quickly to obstacles while maintaining smooth navigation around furniture and tight spaces. The integrated LED lighting system supports navigation and cleaning performance in low-light environments, helping the robot detect debris under sofas, cabinets, and beds.

Proactive Light Dirt Detection technology combines an infrared detection light with AI-powered visual analysis. This way the robot vacuum can identify particles, pet hair, and light-coloured liquid spills. When dirt is detected, a blue light illuminates to indicate that the mess has been recognized.

The system dynamically adjusts cleaning modes depending on the detected surface condition, automatically switching between sweeping, and mopping strategies to help improve cleaning efficiency while reducing unnecessary moisture spread.

What else?

Dreame's robot vacuum has upgraded ProLeap obstacle-crossing system with retractable legs and adaptive swing arms. This way the robot vacuum can overcome single-layer steps up to 5.2 cm and double-layer steps up to 10 cm, helping it navigate thresholds, sliding door tracks and uneven transitions between rooms. Combined with an ultra-thin 8.9 cm body and retractable VersaLift DToF navigation sensor, the robot vacuum is designed to clean under low furniture while maintaining 360° navigation capabilities in open spaces.

With Dreame's Vormax suction system, the robot vacuum delivers up to 42,000 Pa of suction power. The robot vacuum features the upgraded HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 system with thicker rubber strips and increased brush rotation speeds of up to 1,600 RPM. The dual-brush configuration combines a bristled rubber brush for hard floors with a TPU rubber brush for carpets, helping capture dust, debris, and hair across multiple floor types.

Dreame's Thermal Deep Mop System with thermal mop pads is designed to maintain temperatures above 40°C during mopping. The dual omni-scrub mopping system features mop pads rotating at up to 280 RPM with 15N downward pressure to improve contact with uneven surfaces and support stain removal. The mopping system also features adaptive tilt functionality, enabling the mop pads to maintain floor contact across different floor types and surfaces.

And with a PowerDock station, you can automate routine maintenance tasks and combine mop cleaning with fast charging technology. These fey features include auto-emptying functionality, automatic water refilling, auto solution dispensing, mop drying with hot air, AceClean DryBoard self-cleaning system, 100°C ThermoHub mop self-cleaning technology, 20 spray nozzles for mop rinsing and finally, 11 A fast charging support. This docking station is designed to clean the mop pads using high-temperature water while simultaneously charging the robot vacuum to reduce downtime between cleaning sessions.